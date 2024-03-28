Rangers and Celtic derby decision will have conspiracy theorists running wild as 'mockery' fear emerges
A touchline ban for Brendan Rodgers has Celtic legend Peter Grant fearing what the conspiracy theorists will make of the upcoming Rangers clash.
The Hoops boss' scathing referee rant after a 2-0 defeat to Hearts before the international break looms over the Irishman, with a third derby of the season coming after Sunday's match with Livingston.
He is facing a two-game ban, and could be sat in the stand at Almondvale and against Rangers at Ibrox. The clash with Hearts at Tynecastle took place on March 3rd, and Grant fears that conspiracies will fly if Rodgers is banned from the dugout in Govan.
Speaking to Go Radio, the pundit reckons it will be a terrible look for the Scottish game. He said: “If Brendan Rodgers misses the Rangers game for whatever reason, you know what people are going to be saying. You know it’s going to be making a mockery of Scottish football.
“In respect of that, you’re going there without fans and your manager (on the touchline). You know the conspiracy theorists everybody talks about? That will be building up. You know what everyone will be talking about if Brendan is banned for that game where the away supporters are already away from it.”
Both Rangers and Celtic have assignments in the league to complete before facing each other on April 7th. Philippe Clement's side have a game in hand but can go top by beating Hibs on Saturday. That then puts the pressure on Celtic, who don't face Livingston until the Sunday afternoon.
