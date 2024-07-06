Brendan Rodgers in direct Celtic transfer address over Kasper Schmeichel as he gets one thing straight
Brendan Rodgers has issued a response to a question regarding Kasper Schmeichel, as Celtic hunt a new goalkeeper.
The Hoops boss used three different stoppers in a 1-1 friendly draw with Ayr United on Friday night. Celtic will head to the USA for a pre-season tour later this month but the hunt for a successor to number one Joe Hart remains ongoing.
A host of names have been linked with the position. Schmeichel featured under Rodgers at Leicester City and was between the sticks for Denmark at Euro 2024 this summer. The veteran’s name was put to Rodgers at the end of the draw against Ayr but made one thing clear - no names would be given up.
He said: He said: "Kasper's a very, very good one. I know Kasper very well. But there are lots of names. and clearly I'm not going to tell you who those names are.”
The boss said in his previous answer on the keeper situation: "It's certainly one of the areas that we needed to improve and we've known that since Joe said that he was leaving. So, yes, that again, a bit of time, but we aim to have that, hopefully, done by the beginning of the season, for sure. There are loads of names flying about. So, just a good one would be nice."
On signings, Rodgers explained: “Of course, we would want to get them in sooner rather than later. But it's a two-way thing so hopefully we can get them done in the coming weeks. Would we like to get some in before America? That's the plan. I think every manager would like them in on the first day but what's most important is the players we want are targeted.
“In the world nowadays, where everything's immediate, everyone thinks you can do it straight away but it's not always the case. There's always a collaboration between ourselves and another club to get the players that we want.
“But I'm very hopeful that come the end of the window, we'll have a really strong squad and be ready and prepared for an exciting season.”
