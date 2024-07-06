Celtic have secured a 23-year first as excitement builds ahead of the new season. | Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Telfer has secured a return to the top-flight by signing for Ross County on a one year deal.

Telfer joined the Rangers academy when he was just eight years old and signed his first professional contract in 2011 when he was 16.

The lifelong Rangers fan achieved his dream of playing for the club when he made his debut against Stenhousemuir in League One back in 2014. The youngster was making rapid progress in the youth academy and played a defining role in the team’s Scottish Youth Cup triumph that same year.

This earned him a move to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership which has since been followed by lower league spells at Falkirk, Greenock Morton, Almere City and Livingston.

The 29-year-old recently enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with Airdrieonians by being crowned both the Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year. This form is what inspired Ross County to take a punt on the midfielder, according to manager Don Cowie.

He told the club website: “Charlie joins us on the back of an impressive season with Airdrieonians, gaining multiple accolades in the process. He is a creative midfielder who will excite supporters with the way he plays. He also has vast experience in Scottish football adding to the experience we already have in the dressing room.”

Celtic shares reach 23 year high as excitement builds ahead of the new season

Scottish champions Celtic have seen their share price skyrocket to its highest value in 23 years.

The latest figures from the London Stock Exchange demonstrate that the Glasgow sides’ value has increased to a remarkable 192p for the first time since Martin O'Neill's trophy-laden tenure back in November 2000, when shares were valued at around 188p.

The rise comes on the back of successful first season back for Brendan Rodgers as the Northern Irishman led the Parkhead club to a league and Scottish Cup double, while notably beating rivals Rangers in the final.

On top of the cash influx, the Daily Record has revealed that the Parkhead club can expect to earn an additional £30m from the revamped Champions League where they will be guaranteed at least eight different matches against elite European opponents between September and January 2025.

The top eight sides in the league phase will progress automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition. Celtic have not qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2013 and will hope to end that barren run this term.

The Parkhead club are still to announce the results of the last financial year that ended on June 30, but are expected to confirm record profits after an interim report previously disclosed that they had a healthy £67.3million in the bank at the start of 2024.