Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic star Matt O’Riley has been the subject of three failed bids already this summer

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists that he will not be allowing star performer Matt O’Riley to leave Parkhead on the cheap and has urged interested clubs to “value the player not the league.”

O’Riley was one of the outstanding performers in the Premiership last season with an incredible tally of 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions as the Hoops lifted a league and cup double.

The 23-year-old’s form has attracted plenty of interest from a number of European heavyweights including Serie A side Atalanta, who have now had a third bid in the region of £15m rejected for the Danish international. Liverpool have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot.

Atalanta's Serie A rivals Juventus and Roma are also thought to be preparing offers while Atletico Madrid also submitted a loan offer with an option to buy in the final days of the January transfer window.

The former MK Dons star has also been linked with a move to newly promoted Premier League side Southampton due to his close relationship with Saints manager Russell Martin, who gave him his first real breakthrough down in Buckinghamshire. As it stands, however, O’Riley appears to be focused on the task in hand at Glasgow. He captained the side during a 4-0 pre-season win over DC United in Washington and has been heavily lauded by Rodgers for the focus he has shown amid the interest from other clubs.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: "It's been actually straight forward with Matt because he's such a great professional. The challenge for teams coming to a club like Celtic is they sometimes can place their value on the league and not the player.

"Obviously there are riches in other leagues much greater than ours that allows players to go and improve their conditions for their life, we all understand that.

"What's important for me is if a player does leave here they pay the value for the player and that isn't something that always happens. No player will leave here unless it's for the right valuation and at this moment in time there's been no team that's been anywhere near that."

Celtic have a history of producing talent that has gone on to thrive in other European league’s over the last decade but they are renowned for their ability to drive a hard bargain. This was showcased in the past with the £25m sale of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal along with the £14m sale of Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace. The most recent big move out of Parkhead was a joint-record sale of £25m which saw winger Jota complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

Celtic have not named their official asking price for O’Riley as it is suspected that a potential bidding war could occur between a number of clubs. However, several outlets including TeamTalk have insisted that the Hoops are looking for a figure which exceeds their club-record sale of £25m.

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo are Celtic's only summer signings so far, with the club's initial bid for Norwich striker Adam Idah rejected. Rodgers says to expect more activity in the coming weeks and insists his recruitment team are working hard to strengthen the side.

"We still have work to do. In transfers there are a lot of moving parts, it's never as easy as seeing a player and just bringing them in but we'd hope by the end of August that we would have the team supported who we want it," the 51-year-old added.

"You cannot snooze in this game of football, you always have to be developing and improving. We want to ensure we have an improved squad for this season to take on all the challenges that we have.”