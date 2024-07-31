Rangers youngsters shine in SPFL Trust Trophy as Celtic fall at first hurdle
Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic experienced mixed emotions as they sent their youngsters out to compete in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Rangers B treated the Cappielow Park crowd to an impressive 3-1 victory over Lowland League side Bo’ness United in a game that was largely dominated by the Gers. The Light Blues were handed an early scare just seconds into the game when Finlay Malcolm was on the scoresheet for the visitors but goals from Paul Nsio, Archie Stevens and Findlay Curtis were enough to quickly turn the pattern of the game around in what proved an impressive night for the Light Blues B team, who will now be targeting another long run in this competition after victories over Spartans, Alloa and Stenhousemuir last season.
The Gers were comfortable in seeing out the match towards the end as they set up a second round away clash against Clyde in their next outing in the competition.
Celtic’s youngsters endured a much more difficult night as they made the trip to the K Park training ground to take on a well-drilled East Kilbridge side, who ran out comfortable winners with a 3-0 thanks to goals from John Robertson and a double from Cameron Elliot.
East Kilbridge will progress to play an East Stirlingshire side who will be full of confidence after defeating Motherwell’s B team on penalties.
Here is a summary of all the results from last night’s SPFL Trust Trophy fixtures as Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Aberdeen’s youngsters all crashed out in the first round of the competition.
- Buckie Thistle 1-3 Dundee United B
- Banks O’Dee 1-0 Aberdeen
- Dundee B 2-0 Formartine United
- Berwick Rangers 2-3 St Mirren B
- Motherwell B 0-0 East Stirlingshire (7-8 Pens)
- East Kilbride 3-0 Celtic B
- Hibs B 3-3 Albion Rovers (2-4 pens)
- Cowdenbeath 4-2 Kilmarnock B
- Rangers B 3-1 Bo’ness United
- Fraserburgh 1-1 Hearts (5-4 pens)
