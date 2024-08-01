Morgan Whittaker impressed for Plymouth last season. | Getty Images

Rangers could make a transfer move for the forward.

Morgan Whittaker is said to have rejected moves elsewhere as he waits for Rangers to make an improved offer.

The attacker was a target for the Premiership side during Michael Beale’s stint in charge, and now Philippe Clement could go back for the man who has impressed with Plymouth. Last season, he contributed an impressive 19 goals and eight assists in the Championship, sparking interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Scotland claim that the second tier English side value their asset at around £10m, and while Rangers would struggle to get to that figure, “with add-ons and additional extras being triggered could put together a more convincing package.”

That said, it is claimed they have the power of Whittaker wanting the move in their hands. The report goes on to state “Whittaker is interested in the move to Glasgow and has already rejected other moves in Europe as he waits for Philippe Clement's side to return to the table.”

Speaking over the weekend on Whittaker and Michael Cooper, Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney said: "They are two very important players. I think today was the first time Coops has worn the armband as well. I didn't know that, he has just told me after the game.

"Nothing has changed. They are Argyle players and I'm very confident that will remain for the rest of this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have been linked with a variety of forwards in the summer transfer window. They have already signed Hamza Igamane while Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland is being touted as someone Clement is keen on.