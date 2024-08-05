The Celtic demands were being dished out by Rodgers vs Killie | Getty Images

Celtic started their season off strong with a home win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The reigning champions saw Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston all open up their goalscoring accounts for the season. The Hoops already have a two-point advantage over Rangers as well, who were held to a 0-0 draw against Hearts in the season opener in the capital.

While the Scottish Premiership action may be back underway, the transfer window remains open until the end of the month. Initially, Celtic took a more reserved approach to their summer recruitment, waiting until late July to bring in Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo.

Replacing Joe Hart was viewed as the most important task of the summer but Brendan Rodgers is still yet to bring in any new outfield players for their Premiership title defence. The Hoops do remain linked to some exciting targets, though.

After Celtic’s victory over Kilmarnock, the manager was quizzed on his side’s approach to any further potential signings before the transfer window closes.

“Every manager and coach will tell you they want to [sign more players] before the first game of the season. I think we see the core group that we have — very, very good, so hopefully we can add more tools to that over the window,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

He was then asked about Celtic’s priority of signing quality players over quantity of numbers, to which he replied: “It has to be [quality], that’s what this club is about. The supporters demand the quality of players.

“We have a lot of players to grow and develop but we also need guys who can add that bit of quality and change the game. That takes time, we all want it now but hopefully over the coming weeks we can get that in.”

After their opening win at Parkhead, Celtic will take on Hibs this weekend in their first away clash of the season.