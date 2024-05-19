Brendan Rodgers has Celtic transfer masterplan involving the Champions League as 5 signings anticipated
A former Scottish football chief executive claims to have the inside track on what Brendan Rodgers will do with Celtic in the summer transfer window.
The Irishman is riding high after his first season back at Parkhead resulted in more Premiership title glory. This season hasn’t been without its challenges however and recruitment is one area where the Hoops have been criticised.
Former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness insists he has heard that, looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Champions League progress is at the forefront of Rodgers’ mind. He believes a handful of recruits will arrive to aid that mission.
He told Football Insider: “I’m expecting Celtic to be looking at four to five new signings this summer. I’m hearing that Brendan Rodgers will place more of a focus on getting through in the Champions League.
“They had a difficult time this year with that particular issue, with some heavy losses. But I think he’ll plan and try to equip themselves better on the European stage with some of the business they do. I hope they can do so because the Scottish coefficient needs it.”
Celtic won the title by six points and could make it a double if they beat Rangers in the Scottish Cup final next weekend. Despite the achievement, Wyness has claimed Rodgers’ future would have been in doubt had he not claimed glory.
He claimed: “It was another great Old Firm game which ultimately proved very important for the title. “If they had not won the league this year, I think Rodgers would have gone, been sacked.
“Now, he’s the hero – and they’ve got to get it right for the Champions League, which is the big challenge every year. Rodgers has got to get it right next year in terms of getting his squad to peak at the right times to be competitive in Europe and domestically.
“There’s no doubt that he’s a good manager, he’s been through it already. He will know there is a mountain to climb in the Champions League, but I expect him to be given more resources.”
