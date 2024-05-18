A few hundred met Brendan Rodgers on the Celtic Way upon his return. Thousands greeted him on trophy day.

The Celtic boss has made a nod to the transfer window and former boss on trophy day.

Brendan Rodgers has instantly started looking to next season after Celtic lifted the league trophy against St Mirren.

A 3-2 win on the final day of the Premiership season was a welcome bonus at Parkhead, as the club won a 12th title in 13 years. His side have had their critics this season but they have overcome adversity to ensure they held off the threat of Rangers.

Rodgers took over as manager again last summer from Ange Postecoglou who moved to Tottenham, returning under a cloud after his first stint in charge ended with a controversial exit to Leicester City. Speaking with Sky, the Irishman admits it’s been a group effort to bring similar success to what the Tottenham gaffer did.

When asked if it feels more significant with different challenges, including taking over the squad from Postecoglou, he said: “Taking over from anybody who is successful is always a challenge. In my career I have had to have the belief I can help a team make a difference.

“But you can only do it with top players and a great staff, and the supporters have been with us, especially these last couple of months. I have enjoyed every minute.”

Rodgers also made an instant nod to the upcoming summer transfer window. He added: “When I was here the first time it was quite smooth. You are always learning.

“It’s absolutely fantastic (the challenge). There’s no doubt... I will enjoy it more in the summer when we can strengthen the squad. Everyone has given me everything. You are always learning and I have enjoyed that aspect of it.”

One player who has had interest to play elsewhere is Matt O’Riley. The midfielder has attracted the likes of Atletico Madrid giving him attention and he admits it would be hard to walk away from Celtic.