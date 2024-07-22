Brendan Rodgers | SNS

Celtic are looking to be active in the transfer market.

Brendan Rodgers says he wants two ‘number one’ strikers to go up alongside Kyogo at Celtic.

The Hoops are currently in America on pre-season tour business but the transfer work is ongoing. They have lost striker Oh to Genk while youngster Rocco Vata has opted for Watford this summer, as Celtic look to bring Adam Idah back to Glasgow for the new season.

He enjoyed a terrific loan spell from Norwich City last season but according to the Daily Mail that hunt is proving tough, with “efforts to sign striker Adam Idah have been frustrated by Norwich City's £8m price tag.” Boss Rodgers has now confirmed he would like two senior strikers alongside talisman Kyogo, with one in reserve for development purposes.

He said: “I think my ideal scenario was to have three, was to have Kyogo, one other one and bring through a young player. That was the role we came up for at Rocco. It’s very difficult for a club of this size to have three number one strikers.

“You can live with two because we play so many games and the specific nature of the games then we can change it about. Three is very difficult. But I also think for development I want to bring some young, maybe a player from within.

“Rocco was that but he’s moved on. So we may have to look elsewhere. But three is a really good number. Two, I would say to be number one strikers, and one that we can nurture and develop.”