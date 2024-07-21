Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season and will be aiming to retain their crown next term. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been patient with their recruitment over recent times.
As for Rangers, they fell short of their rivals and will be looking to pip them to top spot. They have been the busier of the Glasgow duo in the transfer market since the end of the last campaign as they look to bolster their ranks under Philippe Clement.
Here is a look at a combined Celtic and Rangers XI based on their transfer valuations on the football data website Transfermarkt…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.