Celtic and Rangers' combined most valuable XI including £17m-rated ace + what club dominates the team

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 21st Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season and will be aiming to retain their crown next term. Brendan Rodgers’ side have been patient with their recruitment over recent times. 

As for Rangers, they fell short of their rivals and will be looking to pip them to top spot. They have been the busier of the Glasgow duo in the transfer market since the end of the last campaign as they look to bolster their ranks under Philippe Clement. 

Here is a look at a combined Celtic and Rangers XI based on their transfer valuations on the football data website Transfermarkt

£2.5m

1. GK: Jack Butland, Rangers

£2.5m | AFP via Getty Images

£7.2m

2. RB: Alistair Johnston, Celtic

£7.2m | Getty Images

£11.8m

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

£11.8m | Getty Images

£4.2m

4. CB: Conor Goldson, Rangers

£4.2m | Getty Images

