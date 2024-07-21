Jota is a player signed two summers ago | SNS

Celtic transfer swirls continue to spin this summer.

Johan Mjallby reckons Celtic come to the summer transfer window armed with a healthy budget and potential for leaving Rangers in their wake.

The Hoops have bolstered their goalkeeping department with Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo so far this summer, but more arrivals are expected. Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo are two they are on the prowl for, and Mjallby points to Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers as perfect transfer examples.

With both joining in the £6-£7m price bracket - one since being sold for £25m to Al Ittihad and the other a mainstay of the team - the former defender and coach reckons it shows that market can unlock benefits for boss Brendan Rodgers. With the success of the last three seasons in mind, he reckons they’ll be keen to use the window as a chance to widen the gap between themselves and Rangers.

Mjallby told the Sunday Post: “There are five or six weeks of the window still to go and I expect some really good reinforcements to be added. I’ve no idea what the budget is for players this summer but I would expect it to be a really healthy one.

“It could well be Brendan is able to look at the market for players in the region of £6 million or £7 million. When you think the club signed Cameron Carter Vickers and Jota for that kind of money then you know the quality that’s out there.

“Also, I think that players in that price range are not too different from some players at £15 million. But winning titles and trophies must never be taken for granted. That’s why more new signings are required.

“Celtic will want to build on the success of the last three seasons and make sure Rangers don’t get anywhere near another title for years to come.”