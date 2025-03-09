The Celtic manager kept his tremendous Scottish Cup record intact after his side’s 2-0 quarter-final win over Hibs at Parkhead

Brendan Rodgers insists the only way Celtic will continue to win domestic Trebles is by showcasing their “mental fitness” to keep working hard and grinding out results after his side’s 2-0 Scottish Cup Quarter-Final win over Hibs.

Hibs arrived in the east end of Glasgow unbeaten in their last 16 matches, but the Edinburgh club had not win in the competition at Celtic Park since 1902 and never looked likely of causing an upset on this occasion.

For Rodgers, it was a hard-fought victory and one that left him singing the praises of one player in particular. Asked post-match about Maeda’s recent goal scoring spree after netting his 27th of the season, Rodgers admitted: “I think he’s an amazing role model. He’s so honest to the game. he’s just been brilliant.

“I said (when Kyogo left) he can play as a striker but I didn’t want him to, I wanted another body in. You don’t play for Japan in the World Cup as a number nine if you can’t finish.

“He’s not a target man but look at all the goals he scores, he’s a goal scorer, maybe not a direct, out-and-out number nine but he scores goals.”

Offering his assessment of his team’s display, Rodgers told Premier Sports: “We had a spell of about 10-12 minutes in the second half where we gave the ball away cheaply but I though overall we controlled the game well. The Hibs supporters were brilliant, the atmosphere was good.

“We knew we had to be the real Celtic today and play and I thought the boys did that really well. The professionalism of the players is very important.

“When you’re winning trebles, the professionalism and attitude to training every day, you can’t do that unless you have the mental fitness to keep going and keep working and the guys have done that today.”