The Celtic head coach has been speaking ahead of their clash with Braga in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers has called on his stars to get ruthless as he addressed two forgotten signings with Celtic preparing to bring the Europa League to Parkhead.

After their league phase opener ended in a 1-1 away draw with Red Star Belgrade last week, the Premiership champions welcome Portuguese side Braga to Glasgow. Celtic drew a blank with Hibs at the weekend and they will look to add goals to their game and make it four points from an available six after their opening second tier matches on the continent. Motherwell come next in the league pre-international break, with Celtic fans set to protest with 29 minutes of silence in the Braga game as disgruntlement with the club’s board continues.

Rodgers has fronted up the media ahead of the game, and talked over two lesser spotted summer signings who have struggled for senior minutes. Defender Hayato Inamura was playing for the ‘B’ team against Edinburgh City in the KDM Evolution Trophy while the senior side were in Belgrade while striker Shin Yamada hasn’t been spotted since the Old Firm at the end of August, like his defensive-minded countryman. Rodgers says both are simply fighting for their place.

Celtic update on summer signings

He said: "The guys are just training hard and well and if there's ever a spot that opens for them, then they'll be they'll be in as fit a condition as they possibly can be. Like I said, there's players in front of those those guys. (They are) Good guys that are working very hard and if the opportunity comes for them, then they have put themselves in a good place."

With 0-0 draws against Hibs, Rangers and Kairat Almaty in mind, Rodgers is eyeing a ruthless streak from his Celtic team. He said: “It's a simple message. We have to transfer the superiority into the goals. Our ball speed was good, creativity was good. In terms of my baseline philosophy, and how I want to work, it was there

“The speed in the game was good, the creativity was there, chances were there. We just need to find that ruthlessness. That just comes with new players coming into the system, into the structure, understanding how we work, specifically to break down certain defences.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic vs Braga

“But yes, just that final touch, really. I think we refer back a lot to the opening of last season and where the team is at. In the main, that team was fluid and prepared. A lot of the players played the system, understood the intensity with which we worked, and how we break teams down.

“Obviously, we had goal scorers. Now, it's a change in terms of personnel to the new dimensions, the new connections that you bring in. You always hope that they can arrive straight away, but if not, it takes time. What I do know is that you have to win. Whatever settling-in period there is or isn't, whether you're managing a big club like Celtic or a club in a lower league, when you go out onto the field, you're out to win. That's full stop.

“That's what we want to do. For us, we want to play well. That's very important. For us, like I said, guys understanding the connections, understanding the pressures of playing for Celtic. Hopefully, I believe, through the season, we'll improve and get better. Whether it's domestic or Europe, our focus is on performing and winning.”