The Celtic favourite is back in Scotland after time at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic star can’t wait for battling in UEFA competition again after his free transfer move back to Scotland, following the end of his Sheffield Wednesday stint.

Aberdeen are enduring a nightmare start to the season, having drawn one and lost five of their Premiership matches so far, without scoring a goal. Winning the Scottish Cup last season though booked progress to the league phase of the Conference League and that campaign kicks off this Thursday with European regulars Shakhtar Donetsk travelling to Pittodrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player with plenty of continental experience is Stuart Armstrong. The Scotland international spent the second half of last season at Sheffield Wednesday and left upon his contract expiring and financial issues at Hillsborough. He experienced Champions League nights with Celtic in a trophy-laden stint and after his free transfer move, the playmaker reckons his big club experience after spells at Parkhead, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton can help Jimmy Thelin’s team.

Stuart Armstrong on what he brings to Aberdeen

He said: “What can I bring to this squad? I would just say maybe my experience in general. It's a different format, a new competition, so when I was younger I would maybe have been a bit more anxious about that.

"But in reality it's just another game against opponents that you don't really know. Sometimes I believe that's the key in these big games just to realise that. I couldn't have imagined playing European football again. So to come here and have that exposure should be exciting.

"It's a tough draw, but you want to compete against the best. If you want to be successful you have to play top sides. My last games in Europe would have been the Champions League. That was the season we played against PSG and Bayern Munich. I remember it was a tough group, but it was an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen verdict on European challenge from ex Celtic star

"The atmosphere on those nights was incredible. Just hearing the Champions League theme tune hits home the level you're playing at, although it feels like a long time ago. In my first European season with Celtic we drew twice with Manchester City.

“That was a really enjoyable campaign, the first Treble season. There's been some lows and heavy defeats in there. But that's part and parcel I guess, the Champions League's a top competition. Barcelona was a sore one and PSG at home wasn't the nicest either."

Armstrong and co go into the game after a 2-0 loss versus Motherwell, where they conceded twice in second half stoppage time, the first through a Dimitar Mitov howler off a Johnny Koutroumbis shot and an Apostolos Stamatelopoulos penalty. Thelin said: “If you think about the game it’s a really tough thing to take, it’s a big hit for everyone when you do so much effort to not deserve to lose this game. Right now we are in this moment where sometimes you can do a lot of things right but you need a moment when you hit the post but then it’s bounces into the goal instead of away, and you turn things around and can build on this energy.”