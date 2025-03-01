A bold claim has been made over the Celtic boss’ future.

A football consultant has boldly suggested that Brendan Rodgers would walk away from Celtic - on one condition.

The Hoops boss came back to Glasgow with fans to win over after he left under a cloud to Leicester City in 2019. One double-winning season later and on course for a Treble with Champions League progress to boot, Celtic fans and Rodgers are again singing from the same hymn sheet.

Not for much longer, according to former Aberdeen, Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness. He believes that the Irishman will be baying for the Celtic exit if a big offer comes through the post with performances like the ones against Bayern Munich putting him on the map of bigger clubs.

Now running a football consultancy business advising elite clubs, Wyness told The Inside Track: “The performance against Bayern Munich was excellent, they astounded the critics and everyone. Brendan has finally shown that he can mix it with the big boys at Celtic. Everyone I’ve spoken to about him, right the way back to his time with Liverpool, has such a high regard for him and his football intellect.

“It’s always surprised me that he’s not come to the top. Everyone says he’s very bright, very hardworking and innovative. People in football have always had a high opinion of him, but that hasn’t matched his level of success. He was harshly treated at Liverpool and didn’t go on to great success elsewhere.

“He’s still got time and I think his next appointment could be the one. I think other clubs will be looking at him now. Clubs like Bayern Munich, who have fallen down the ladder a bit, could even look at someone like him. I think he’d love to move on from Celtic now if he gets a bigger offer.”

The gaffer recently addressed his contract status in claims that go against Wyness’ outlandish statement, stating he’s very happy at Celtic. Rodgers said in February: "We've not really had any conversation around that.

"What we'll always look at here is what's the very best thing for Celtic? Above any individual will always be what's right for Celtic. Certainly, when I came back domestically, my record was OK and I knew to become better in Europe I needed a stronger squad.

"The club have been fantastic that way in terms of providing that. We've shown what we can do and all within the finances of the club. Hopefully, going forward, we can continue to push that way. We've set the standards for the next steps going forward. If we can perform like we did then there's no reason why you can't then move on to the last 16 or a quarter-final but that's all obviously part of the plan going forward.

"In terms of the length of me staying, I'm obviously very happy here but it'll always be what's best for Celtic. The real focus is finishing the season as strong as we can."