The Celtic manager worked with the veteran when he came through the ranks at Liverpool

As Celtic continue to look for additions in the free agent market, a former England International is the latest star to be linked with a Parkhead move.

Brendan Rodgers’ future at Celtic remains uncertain after a disastrous transfer window. The Northern Irishman wanted more financial backing from the board in the summer and feels he didn’t obtain the funds he desired. Due to their window failings, the board has been the subject of protests by Celtic fans, who also believe the club’s hierarchy are guilty of mismanagement.

Kelechi Iheanacho was Celtic’s hero last weekend in their 2-1 victory against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. The former Man City striker was signed as a free agent days after Celtic failed to sign a striker in the summer. As the Hoops boss still searches for further attacking reinforcements, another ex Man City man could be set for a Brendan Rodgers reunion.

Chelsea ace on Celtic’s radar in ‘bizaree link’

Raheem Sterling appears to have fallen out of favour with Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca and now finds himself training with the B team. Sterling, who made his breakthrough at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers in 2012, could be reunited the Celtic boss in January if the Hoops continue to pursue him.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Celtic have got their eye on the four time Premier League winner. Speaking on The Inside Track podcast, he said: “it’s a bizarre link, obviously it may come from the past association between Brendan Rodgers and Raheem Sterling when they both worked together at Liverpool. Obviously Celtic had their struggles in the transfer market in this summer window not making as many signings as maybe the club’s fans wanted.”

In what would be a shock move, Celtic would be signing a serial winner who has experience of playing for four of the biggest clubs in England. Despite being around for what feels like forever, Sterling is still just 30 years of age and would still be a valuable asset to any team. After a dip in form in recent years the winger has became a forgotten man south of the border, perhaps a new challenge in a different league would benefit his career.

Attacking reinforcements needed for Celts

The Sterling link proves that Celtic are still looking for more fire power in the final third. With Jota being out injured until 2026, as well as the fact they sold Nicolas Kuhn, The Hoops are in need of more wingers. To add to this, at the age of 34, Rodgers can’t keep relying on James Forrest to be a consistent starter.

The Celtic boss did make some new additions in the summer, but whether they’ll be able to emulate the quality of Kuhn remains to be seen. That being said, new Tunisian winger, Sebastian Tounetki looked very sharp against Kilmarnock. Rodgers signed the 23-year old from Hammarby in Sweden for around £5m on Deadline Day.

Celtic now prepare for a Premier Sports Cup match against Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon. Should The Hoops emerge victorious they will set up a Hampden clash against either Rangers, Motherwell or St Mirren.