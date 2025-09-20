How we think Celtic could line up against Partick Thistle in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie at Firhill

Celtic continue their defence of the Premier Sports Cup when they travel across Glasgow to Firhill to take on Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh from their last-gasp victory over Kilmarnock last weekend, Brendan Rodgers is expected to rotate his Hoops squad as they head to the home of their Championship opponents.

The in-form Jags progressed past fellow second-tier side Ayr United in the previous round and will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds as they aim to extend their winning run to five games in all competitions.

However, the Scottish champions know that defeat is simply out of the question and are strong favourites to advance to the last-four and secure another day out at the national stadium in the process.

Liam Scales on Partick Thistle vs Celtic

Centre-back Liam Scales said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I haven’t played there (at Firhill) yet so it will be a new experience for me, but it’s obviously the quarter-final of a cup competition so we’re really looking forward to that.

“We deserved to win last weekend, and we want to keep that form going into the next couple of games. We’ve got three competitions coming up in this one week. We’ve got the League Cup, the Europa League and the league. So it’s a great chance to go and win these three games in every competition that we’re in at the moment.

“So that’s obviously the plan, that’s always the plan here We’re ready now, there’s no more ins and outs, and we’re going to have to crack on now and perform as well as we can.”

Celtic predicted team vs Partick Thistle

With seven changes, here’s who we think could start the game for Celtic in Maryhill:

Viljami Sinisalo - GK

Colby Donovan - RB

Dane Murray - RCB

Liam Scales - LCB

Marcello Saracchi - LB

Luke McCowan - CM

Arne Engels - CM

Paulo Bernardo - CM

James Forrest - RW

Sebastian Tounekti - LW

Kelechi Iheanacho - CF

On the bench: Schmeichel, Nygren, Balikwisha, Carter-Vickers, Kenny, Maeda, Hatate, McGregor, Tierney.