Watch as Celtic fans make good on board claim as raging punters tell Dermot Desmond & Co how they truly feel
Celtic fans have continued to demonstrate their dissatisfaction and anger towards the club’s hierarchy by staging a late entry protest against Kilmarnock this afternoon.
A large section of supporters remain furious about the Hoops’ summer transfer business, a lack of significant signings and failure to qualify for the Champions League, which has heightened pressure on those at boardroom level.
A lengthy statement released by the Parkhead club in a bid to appease fan disgruntlement was met with widespread derision and prompted a number of supporters groups to pen an open letter “representing tens of thousands of Celtic fans” demanding answers for “repeated failures in transfer dealings”.
And the substantial travelling support at Rugby Park refused to enter the away stand until the 12th minute of the match as they sent a clear message to recruitment chief Michael Nicholson, Chris McKay, Paul Tisdale, Dermot Desmond and Co with a six-word banner that simply read ‘SACK THE BOARD. BACK THE TEAM’.
‘Necessary steps must be taken to demonstrate our discontent’
Details of the protest were released by North Curve Celtic on social media earlier this week. The group stated: “At Sunday’s match v Kilmarnock, Celtic’s 12th man will enter the stand on the 12th minute to remind the Celtic FC board that it exists.
“This bold visual and vocal protest, follows the recent Open Letter signed by 420 signatories, which the board has failed to respond to; and a consultation meeting with these signatories.
“As a collective of fans, we wish no detriment to the team but believe necessary steps must be taken to demonstrate our discontent and remind the board that ‘football is nothing without fans’.
“Once we enter the stand, the team will receive vociferous backing.”
Brendan Rodgers voices his thoughts on Celtic fans protest
Addressing the planned protest at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Rodgers admitted: “I understand the frustration. But I also know the quicker we can become one and come together, that’s where the strength lies in Celtic. Everyone together, fighting for the one cause, that’s the power of Celtic.
“I’m pretty sure the guys on our board won’t want this either. I hope we can find a solution that can get everyone together again.”
What Celtic players think about fan protest
Luke McCowan offered some insight into how the Celtic dressing room were feeling ahead of the match.
He stated: “It will be a lot quieter. I’m sure the Killie fans will be signing and us players will just need to bring our atmosphere that we always do. Hopefully after the 12th minute it’ll be loud again and the players can just focus on the game.
“From the first minute onwards, that’ll be the message I’m sure from the gaffer and all the players. You’ve got to know that as big clubs like Celtic, situations like this might arise.
“But the players that are within the team need to be focused on matches, on the training and just being a player. Don’t think you’re any bigger than that. You leave the guys in the shirt and ties to deal with all that business and let us guys that have got the boots on take care of that side.”