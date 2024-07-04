Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic will face Chelsea and Man City in America this summer.

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic action against Chelsea and Man City will take pre-season prep at Parkhead to another level.

The Hoops begin their schedule of friendlies this week when taking on Ayr United, managed by Hoops icon Scott Brown. Then they will face Queen’s Park before flying for a tour of the USA, and games against DC United, Man City plus Chelsea.

Discussing the upcoming matches with Celtic TV, Rodgers says the Premier League duo will test his side to their maximum. He said: “You build your way through pre-season. Firstly, I think it's important to recognise teams at home. Teams like Ayr and Queen's Park, they are really important clubs back here at home and we want to be able to help and support those clubs.

“Then I think going away to America for our football fitness, we come up against a level of opponent which is the very highest level, especially Chelsea and Manchester City so that elevates your game and fitness to another level. DC United are obviously one of the MLS teams, so that's always good.

“But I also think as well, bringing Celtic to the world is also important. Going back to America for the first time in a number of years, it's a really special country and taking the club there obviously develops and grows the brand of Celtic around the world which is also important in the modern game.

“We have a lot of players who will dripfeed themselves back in over the course of the next few weeks. So not everyone is here but by the time the first game of the season comes, the players will be at a really good level.

