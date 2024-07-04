Scott Brown's Ayr United take on Celtic in their first pre-season friendly. | Getty Images

A complete guide to Celtic’s first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

Celtic begin their pre-season preparations with a short trip down the West Coast to take on Championship side Ayr United.

The match has been arranged to mark the opening of a new North Stand at Somerset Park following a £2m transformation that will boost the stadium capacity by 500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travelling supporters will see a familiar face in the dugout as Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers shakes hands with Ayr United manager Scott Brown - the former Hoops captain - who lines up against the club where he lifted 22 major trophies for the first time in his career.

The match is the first of a busy pre-season for Celtic as they prepare to try and defend their title for the fourth consecutive season. But when does the game take place and will fans be able to follow the action on TV? Here’s all you need to know.

Is Ayr United vs Celtic on TV?

The pre-season friendly between Ayr United and Premiership winners Celtic takes place at Somerset Park, Ayr, on Friday, July 5, 2024. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Ayr United v Celtic on TV?

The emotional match-up between Scott Brown and his former club is not being shown on any TV channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Celtic TV are showing a live stream of the game which will be available to subscribers. An annual subscription can be purchased for £50, or a premium annual subscription for £80. That will cover all five of Celtic's pre-season friendlies as they take on Queens Park, DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Ayr United vs Celtic team news

Celtic are likely to field a team of fringe players at Somerset Park as they give a number of Scotland internationals such as Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston extra time to recover after the Tartan Army’s exit from the Euro 2024 group stage.

Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also both absent due to their involvement in the Copa America with Canada and the USA respectively.