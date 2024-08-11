Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

Celtic are still looking to bring in players this transfer window.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he knows exactly what he wants this summer in the transfer market, his side’s convincing win over Hibs.

Strikes by Nicolas Kuhn and Callum McGregor sealed a comfortable afternoon’s work and three points for the Premiership champions in their second league game. Fans are desperate to see outfield additions made though to add to the squad that is currently thriving under Rodgers.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah is one they want after goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo’s arrivals, plus midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis after a loan from Benfica. But speculation circles around Celtic exits, mainly Matt O’Riley amid Atalanta, Brighton, Chelsea and Southampton murmurs.

Currently, Celtic are running with one striker in Kyogo amid their Idah pursuit and an awkward fall sparked a scare over a shoulder problem that has bugged him previously. Speaking after the game on Kyogo, Rodgers said: “I don’t need him scoring 40 goals.

“It took him a bit of time to understand that for me, it isn’t always on the last line. For me, I want him to play the space rather than the position. The modern game, especially when you have man-to-man marking, it creates that possibility on the inside. If your midfielders are creating space, the obvious pass is through the middle. You need the striker to be available and not running away from the ball.

“I think he is playing the space really well. He should have scored today, but don’t blame him, he is playing really well. It’s a shame, his shoulder popped out I think. He had an awkward fall, I don’t need to risk him.”

Then asked if he was sweating every time Kyogo went down, Rodgers sent a transfer message. He responded: “We know what we need - we’ve always known what we need. My focus is with the players here and hopefully we can strengthen the squad over the coming weeks. There are other players who can play that position and that is what we need to do while waiting for players to come in.”

Luis Palma missed out on the match, having played 27 minutes against Kilmarnock last weekend. Mikey Johnston and Alistair Johnston weren’t risked either after picking up bumps vs Hibs. Rodgers added: “Mikey was precaution.

“He felt a bit dazed. He was a wee bit blurred in his vision. Alistair felt a bit of tightness but no need to risk when Anthony is on the side. (Palma) 10 days to a couple of weeks. I think when you watch the challenge back, it was a really nasty injury for him.

“He did amazing to play on when you see the rotation in his ankle. He is still a bit of time away.”