The Celtic boss has responded to comments by his Rangers counterpart.

Brendan Rodgers has responded to a claim made about Celtic by Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

The Old Firm takes place in the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend as both clubs eye silverware. Speaking in the build-up to the game, Clement has said that Celtic are "financially out of our league" when it comes to Rangers.

Rodgers has issued a stern response to that and insisted it’s all been because of the hard work Celtic have put in over a number of years. He said: “Listen, Philippe will have whatever he feels he needs to look at within ourselves. I'm only interested in Celtic, really. I think where Celtic have come over the numbers of years...

“This is a club that's been organically growing. We haven't been handed money. This isn't something where we've got this, you know, someone coming in from the Middle East and giving us a load of money.

“This is something that's been growing. The leadership from the very top of this club to the bottom is why the successes that we've had. And we've grown that, developed that, and that has allowed us then to win.

“And when you win, that brings more success. So for us, that is all I'm interested in. The greater good of this team and the club. The club's in a brilliant position. But it's all been earned. It's not been handed to us.

“Everyone has the possibility, or certainly teams up towards the top will have the possibility to earn the finances. And if they don't, then OK, we have to worry about ourselves. And that's my only interest, really.”