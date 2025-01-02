'They're not robots' - Rodgers concedes Celtic had 'one of those days' as 5 key reasons given for Rangers loss

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 18:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Hoops boss felt his players ‘trapped themselves’ in their 3-0 Premiership loss to Rangers at Ibrox

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has listed five reasons behind his side’s heavy 3-0 Premiership loss to Rangers at Ibrox - admitting “maybe the points gap took the edge off” his players at Ibrox.

Tasting just his second defeat in 21 derbies, Rodgers witnessed arguably one of the Hoops’ most disappointing displays at the home of their arch rivals in a long time as goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo ended Rangers dire run of results in the fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rodgers admits the result will serve as a reality check to his side as their commanding lead at the top of the league table was cut to 11 points.

It was a day to forget for Celtic at Ibrox.It was a day to forget for Celtic at Ibrox.
It was a day to forget for Celtic at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Rodgers conceded: “It was not a very good performance. We made too many mistakes, especially in the first half on the ball. That invited pressure. We trapped ourselves in too many areas.

“From that, 1-0, it gives the stadium a lift. Rangers were the better team today. It was very unlike us. We were not aggressive enough without the ball. Too many duels (lost) and moments where they could then break out of pressure. On the ball, it was far too slow.

“The game is a disappointment. I'm not sure if the 14-point gap took the edge off, it shouldn't, but maybe subconsciously it can do. We did not play well and Rangers deserved to win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was one of those days. They are not robots. The energy in the stadium, they wanted to prove a point, they hadn't beaten us and they are so far behind in the league, so there are many reasons why.”

Related topics:Brendan RodgersRangersIbroxScottish Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice