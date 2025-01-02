Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hoops boss felt his players ‘trapped themselves’ in their 3-0 Premiership loss to Rangers at Ibrox

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has listed five reasons behind his side’s heavy 3-0 Premiership loss to Rangers at Ibrox - admitting “maybe the points gap took the edge off” his players at Ibrox.

Tasting just his second defeat in 21 derbies, Rodgers witnessed arguably one of the Hoops’ most disappointing displays at the home of their arch rivals in a long time as goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo ended Rangers dire run of results in the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers admits the result will serve as a reality check to his side as their commanding lead at the top of the league table was cut to 11 points.

It was a day to forget for Celtic at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Rodgers conceded: “It was not a very good performance. We made too many mistakes, especially in the first half on the ball. That invited pressure. We trapped ourselves in too many areas.

“From that, 1-0, it gives the stadium a lift. Rangers were the better team today. It was very unlike us. We were not aggressive enough without the ball. Too many duels (lost) and moments where they could then break out of pressure. On the ball, it was far too slow.

“The game is a disappointment. I'm not sure if the 14-point gap took the edge off, it shouldn't, but maybe subconsciously it can do. We did not play well and Rangers deserved to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those days. They are not robots. The energy in the stadium, they wanted to prove a point, they hadn't beaten us and they are so far behind in the league, so there are many reasons why.”