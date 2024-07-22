Benjamin Siegrist is set to leave Celtic. | SNS

The Celtic boss has confirmed a transfer exit.

Brendan Rodgers has lauded Benjamin Siegrist as he confirms the goalkeeper is on his way out of Celtic.

The shot-stopper joined from Dundee United in 2022 to provide competition for Joe Hart. Now after Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo’s arrivals, he finds himself way down the shot-stopper pecking order with an exit on the horizon, with Neil Lennon’s Rapid Bucharest a possible destination.

With the Premiership champions currently in the US for pre-season training, Hoops boss Rodgers has thanked Siegrist for his time at Celtic. He said: “It’s fair to say that with Benji, he’ll be looking to move on. He’s been a really professional guy.

“His spirit, he’d done well at United and come into Celtic and maybe wanted to play more. When he didn’t, and I can only speak for my year with him, he was exemplary. His professionalism, everything about him was first class. And when I spoke last season, we thought that probably for him, in this part of his career, he needed to go and play. So I believe that will be the case and he will move on.”

On transfer talk in general, Rodgers is remaining tight-lipped but after a 4-0 win over DC United at the weekend prior to clashes vs Man City and Chelsea this week, he has warm words for stars currently with him. He added to the Daily Record: “I’m really hopeful every day. We know we need to improve the squad.

“But we know we need to improve the squad, we want to develop. But in the meantime, whilst we await that, you can see the players that are here are developing well, working well and they’re playing some fantastic football at this pre-season stage.”