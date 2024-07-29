Brendan Rodgers directly addresses Wolves star to Celtic transfer move as he makes knowing nod
Brendan Rodgers has remained tightlipped on a move for Wolves star Hugo Bueno as the Celtic boss talks transfers.
The left-back is reportedly a target on a season-lon loan basis, with Greg Taylor currently the only senior player in that position. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Rodgers wasn’t giving much away over a move, but says it is a player he’s aware of.
He is quoted as saying: “I obviously know him from his time playing in the Premier League, but I have nothing more to say than that.”
A transfer for Paulo Bernardo is also in the pipeline. The midfielder spent time on loan from Benfica last season but again, Rodgers was unmoved when it came to hints. He said: "Nothing from my end. I haven't spoken to [CEO] Michael [Nicholson] recently. There has been a process in place to try and get players in, but I have nothing more to add to that."
Taylor is one player who’s future is coming under scrutiny with a year left on his deal, and he is a player that the Premiership champions are keen to keep long haul. Celtic boss Rodgers added: "I have enjoyed working with Greg and he's someone we want to tie down for the longer term.
“There was communication towards the end of last season. I also met with Greg's agent to talk through the importance of where I see him but also to be open and honest about where everything is at. It's clear we want to keep him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.