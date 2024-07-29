The defender is down the pecking order. | AFP via Getty Images

A Celtic transfer exit could be on for the star.

Two Serie A clubs are circling defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, as Brendan Rodgers hints at his Celtic exit.

The defender has been involved in pre-season with the senior Hoops side but minutes have been limited. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki are fighting for the postiion alongside the Swede, with Yuki Kobayashi also struggling for minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have claimed Hella Verona and Parma are interested in the player who cost the Premiership champions £3m to sign him from Elfsborg last season. Rodgers has been speaking on the defender’s situation, and says any player at Celtic who isn’t getting the game time they want might consider their future.

He said: "It just all depends. Gus has shown a terrific attitude. He didn't get so much game time last season but he's got his head down. He had the chance to go on loan in January, but we needed to keep him due to the injuries we had in that position.

"But he's worked very hard over pre-season and we'll see what happens. You see the players are happy and working well, but all players want to play. If they can't get the game time with us, they may look elsewhere.

"In this moment Gus is working very hard and when he is asked, he comes in and does well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad