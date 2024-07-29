Agent addresses Celtic transfer for in-demand star after Inter Milan deal collapses
Tanner Tessman’s agent has addressed the rumours surrounding the American midfielder, amid talk of Celtic.
Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was directly asked about the Venezia star on the club’s pre-season tour Stateside, as speculation mounts. Tessman has impressed in Italy and Inter Milan were reportedly keen on him before a deal collapsed.
Now the Premiership champions are claimed to be amongst a host of clubs who are after the 22-year-old. It would be another midfield addition for Rodgers, who is believed to be closing in on making Paulo Bernardo a permanent Celtic player.
Tessman is with America at the Olympics in Paris right now and his agent, Andrea D'Amico, says a decision on his future will be made thereafter. With a Venezia price tag upwards of over €6m, he admits that is proving a challenge for clubs to meet.
He told Radio Bruno: “Tessmann is still young, he can still grow, he was valued by (former boss Paulo) Vanoli and he was good at taking advantage of the opportunities he had when other teammates had problems. Tessmann was good at being ready and providing continuity.
“Every player has a price. I don't think Venezia would want to get rid of such an important player as Tessmann lightheartedly. Making the leap from B to A without a pillar like him for Venezia would not be trivial. Tessmann played football, he has a great physique, as often happens with Americans, athletes are complete. In America they work a lot on the athletic aspect."
