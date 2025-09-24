The Celtic boss and summer signing have met the media ahead of weekend battling.

Brendan Rodgers says he won’t be scared to make a bold team selection in Celtic’s Europa League opener.

After elimination from the Champions League play-offs in disappointing fashion versus Kairat Almaty, it’s UEFA’s second tier competition for the Premiership champions this season. Tests on their travels don’t get much tougher than the notorious atmosphere of Serbian heavyweights Red Star Belgrade as their league phase schedule kicks off.

Rodgers has key decisions to make but critically at right-back. Anthony Ralston is back in training after an injury against Kairat and Alistair Johnston is out long-term, leaving inexperienced youngster Colby Donovan filling in. He has impressed in games against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle but this would represent a substantial jump in terms of a test.

There will be no fear over starting a starlet with just four senior experiences though in such an arena, as when asked if there was any hesitation, the manager dropped a clear hint with “No, absolutely none at all." Rodgers added on the test: “I've heard the walk is about two minutes from the dressing room to the stadium, so I'll have to talk a bit quicker at half-time!

“But what an opportunity, just embrace it. There was a big learning last year. We built a confidence in the first year I was back, even though we lost a few games. Last year, we showed that we could learn and still play our football, and there was no bigger example of that than the Allianz Arena.

"It gives us confidence we can go away in Europe and get results. Team are finding their new connections again. I'm really seeing the connections improving. The spirit in the team is very strong."

"That's the plan for every team but certainly for us, we want to have a real go in this competition. We want to push to do well and we feel we can do. We have to forget about the Champions League, that's gone. We need to look forward.

"Seville created some great memories for people back in 2003. We have a good possibility of doing well again. I haven't looked too far ahead. You have to earn the right and win points, that's what we aim to do. They have an experienced team with some really good players. They’ve won seven games out of seven domestically, so they’re in good form and I’m sure they’ll want to do well in this competition also.

Summer signing Benjamin Nygren said of the game: "I think it is looking better and better and we are getting better as a team. I think we can have a strong performance as a team. We have a lot of confidence. We are players for Celtic, so we know how good we are. That's what you dream of as a kid, to be a footballer and play in front of these fans. We play at Celtic Park in front of 60,000 fans, so we know how that is."