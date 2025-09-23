Latest injury and team news ahead of opening Europa League fixture Red Star Belgrade and Celtic in the Serbian capital on Wednesday

The Hoops disposed of Championship side Partick Thistle with ease to advance to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals on Sunday and Brendan Rodgers’ side will now shift their focus back to European matters as they jet out to the Serbian capital.

Red Star also head into the game aiming to put down an early marker on matchday one of the revamped league phase, having gained plenty of confidence following their 2-1 derby win over rivals FK Partizan last time out.

Rodgers opted to name a relative strong line-up for the visit to Maryhill at the weekend and is unlikely to tinker too much with his team, with the exception of experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel taking over the gloves from Viljami Sinisalo.

The Celtic boss is still expected to have up to four players missing through injury, while the hosts are also contending with a few knocks of their own.

GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the game at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.

Anthony Ralston (Celtic) - DOUBT

Has missed the last couple of games with a minor injury but was back in training on Monday and faces a race against time to be passed fit to make the trip to Belgrade.

Rade Krunic (Red Star Belgrade) - OUT

Defensive midfielder isn’t due to return from an adductor injury sustained earlier this month until after the international break.

Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - OUT

Right-back is reportedly making good progress in his rehab from a hamstring problem could return earlier than expected.

Rodrigao (Red Star Belgrade) - DOUBT

The Brazilian defender signed in the summer is rated doubtful after being caught by an opponent’s stud on his leg at the weekend, which required treatment.

Shin Yamada (Celtic) - INELIGIBLE

The Japanese striker was left out of Celtic’s European squad by Rodgers.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (Celtic) - INELIGIBLE

Manchester City loanee has yet to kick a ball since arriving late in the transfer window. Not included in the European squad.

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

Portuguese winger remains sidelined with an ACL and won’t return until the end of the year.

Callum Osmand (Celtic) - INELIGIBLE

Another summer addition not in the European squad. The ex-Fulham striker is viewed as a prospect for the future rather than someone who can make an immediate impact on the first-team.

Auston Trusty (Celtic) - OUT

American centre-back has been absent in recent weeks due to plantar fascitis. This game will come too soon for him.

Japanese left-back is also omitted from the European squad.