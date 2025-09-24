The algorithm has had it’s say on who will come out on top out of Rangers and Celtic

As both sides of the Old Firm enter the competition for the first time since 2021, who will finish higher?

With the new League Phase format of the Europa League, Rangers and Celtic can now slightly more accurately be judged against each other on their European performances. Brendan Rodgers and Russell Martin even have some of the same opponents in the competition, as both sides face Roma, Braga and Sturm Graz in the opening round.

It’s fair to say neither side covered themselves in glory during the Champions League Qualifiers. Rangers lost 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge in their play-off match, equalling the worst European result in the club’s history. Meanwhile, Celtic lost on penalties after two goalless draws with Kairat Almaty. The Kazakhstan side were 311th in the UEFA club coefficient rankings.

Up first for Celtic is Red Star Belgrade away from home, in a ground that is notorious for its intimidating atmosphere. Rodgers’ men will have to endure the 73 metre long tunnel walk at the Ratko Mitic Stadium before entering the pitch. Rangers will face Genk at home, as Russell Martin tries to build on their recent victory over Hibs after a disastrous start to his managerial career at Ibrox.

With eight games from now until January between the Old Firm sides and the knockout stages, here’s a look at where a supercomputer compiled by Aceodds expects every team to finish, along with their projected points:

Aceodds League Phase algorithm

1. Aston Villa - 16.6

2. Roma - 14.3

3. Nottingham Forest - 14.2

4. Porto - 14

5. Fenerbahce - 13.8

6. Bologna - 13.4

7. Lyon - 12.8

8. Freiburg - 12.8

9. Real Betis - 12.7

10. Stuttgart - 12.3

11. Lille - 12

12. Nice - 11.8

13. Braga - 11.8

14. Celta Vigo - 11.7

15. Genk - 11.6

16. Rangers - 11.5

17. Feyenoord - 11.3

18. PAOK - 11.1

19. Young Boys - 10.7

20. Midtjylland - 10.6

21. Celtic - 10.4

22. Dinamo Zagreb - 10.4

23. Red Bull Salzburg - 10.2

24. Panathinaikos - 10.2

25. Viktoria Plzen - 10.2

26. Malmo - 9.7

27. Brann - 9.5

28. Ferencvaros - 9.5

29. Red Star Belgrade - 9.4

30. Utrecht - 9.4

31. Sturm Graz - 9.3

32. Ludogorets - 9.3

33. FCSB - 9.1

34. Basel - 8.2

35. Maccabi Tel Aviv - 7.4

36. Go Ahead Eagles - 7.3

Rangers to outdo Celtic in League Stage

Both Scottish clubs are set to go through according to the supercomputer, however Rangers have just edged further ahead than their city rivals in the table. Sitting in 16th and 21st respectively, both Rangers and Celtic would reach the knockout stage if the algorithm was correct, but would have to compete in a play-off to reach the last 16.

Aston Villa are expected to emerge on top, however Unai Emery’s side have only managed one goal so far in the Premier League, therefore they must be on course for a European revival. The last time Go Ahead Eagles were in a major European competition they were thrashed 7-0 on aggregate by Celtic in 1966. In their first ever Europa League campaign the Dutch KNVB Cup winners are expected to finish bottom.