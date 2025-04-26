Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window is nearing and Celtic look set to be busy.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sent an enticing transfer update directly to supporters as they close in on the Premiership title.

The Hoops can wrap up a fourth crown on the bounce away at Dundee United on Saturday. With their Premier Sports Cup success already bagged, it would leave them a game away from the Treble, with the Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen taking place at the end of May.

Former player and Scotland international Kieran Tierney has already been recruited ahead of next campaign as boss Rodgers looks for reinforcement. The club released their season ticket plans for the 25/26 campaign this week and in an email address to supporters, Rodgers revealed he plans to make exciting signings to raise anticipation ahead of the next term.

Celtic signings plotted

Rodgers said: “As the end of the 2024/25 campaign nears, I want to extend a heartfelt thanks for your magnificent support throughout another memorable season. Your passion and dedication have been crucial to our success and has made a massive difference to the team each time they have taken to the pitch at Paradise.

“We ended 2024 on a high by winning the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden after a thrilling final, we're in a fantastic position in the Scottish Premiership and following last weekend's result, we're now looking forward to the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup final at Hampden next month. Our progress this season was really highlighted by our performances in the UEFA Champions League, where our qualification for the knockout stage, culminating in our performance against European giants, Bayern Munich brought pride to fans, players and everyone associated with the club.

“We are now fully focused on retaining our Premiership crown for a fourth consecutive time before we get the opportunity to return to the top tier of European competition. Season Ticket holders are the beating heart of Celtic. My players, backroom staff and I always appreciate you giving your time and support to the team. We fully understand the sacrifices you make to be here with us, and we never take your dedication for granted.

“Looking ahead to next season, with key, quality players returning to the club at the peak of their careers, we're building for the future. They are joining other experienced and highly talented players who know how to win, led by our fantastic captain Callum McGregor. The core of the squad is strong and we aim to make more, exciting new additions to ensure we are the strongest we can be. We are in a solid position going into next season, and everyone at the club is excited for the future.

“We look forward to having your continued support at this exciting time, and hope that you will join us again at Paradise as together, we embark on the next chapter in Celtic's illustrious history. Let's celebrate the wins, revel in the electric atmosphere, make incredible memories with loved ones and experience all that the 25/26 season has to offer. Thank you once again for your wonderful support.”