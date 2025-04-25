Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury and team news ahead of Celtic’s potential Premiership title party against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic fans are living through a “golden era” for the football club as they close in on a 55th Scottish Premiership title this weekend.

The Hoops have another opportunity to clinch their fourth successive league crown and 19th since the turn of the millennium, 25 years ago on Saturday afternoon, needing just one more point when they take on Dundee United at Tannadice.

They also have a record-breaking ninth domestic Treble in their sights and Rodgers admits the champions will never take their success for granted, with supporters lapping up an unprecedented period of dominance.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tayside, Rodgers said: “Anytime you win the league, it is special. So we don’t want to delay it any longer than we have to. That is what retains the hunger. This season has been so satisfying in so many ways. I have loved seeing us evolve as a team and develop as a team.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing us bounce back from any setbacks we have had, and enjoyed seeing the players now being very close to getting their rewards. You see some reports saying it’s boring that Celtic win this or that, but some people don’t understand the work that goes into being that consistent.

“From the outside looking in, it can maybe seem like that, but they don’t see the work that goes in, on and off the park, here at Celtic. To live up to that expectations level is a challenge, and for the players to come through that challenge and bring success, that’s what you want from your club. It’s not an easy job to manage this club or to play for this club, so when we get the rewards it always makes me very pleased.

“We are in a golden era here at Celtic, and people will say ‘they are miles ahead of the rest’ and everything else, but I always think you are never too far behind and you are never too far ahead. There is a generation that has experienced amazing success for a long period now, that’s brilliant for the supporters, and what I love about our support is that we celebrate it like it is our first, and there is nothing taken for granted.”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of tomorrow’s lunchtime clash .

Yang Hyun-jun (Out) - Celtic

Sidelined after damaging his elbow following an awkward fall against St Johnstone at the start of April and will remains absent for the time being after only just coming out of a sling.

Sam Dalby (Available) - Dundee United

United’s talisman has been declared fit to lead the line after being replaced in the closing stages against St Johnstone a fortnight ago. He complained of muscular tightness, but the move was deemed precautionary.

Kasper Schmeichel (Out) - Celtic

Still a few games away from returning to action as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury. Has been taking part in non-contact training over the past couple of weeks.

Ross Graham (Out) - Dundee United

Facing at least another fortnight on the treatment table with a hamstring strain, having missed the club’s last two games. Still “a bit sore” according to manager Jim Goodwin.