The Hoops winger is on the cusp of becoming Celtic's most decorated player of all-time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has labelled one-club man James Forrest as a “great reference” for other players as he lauded the winger ahead of becoming the Hoops’ most decorated player of all-time.

The 33-year-old winger is on the cusp of creating history by edging in front of Lisbon Lion Bobby Lennox in the Parkhead side’s major honours list if Celtic wrap the Premiership title with a positive result against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Forrest - a modern day great - will attempt to add an astonishing 27th winners’ medal to his collection should Rodgers’ Treble-chasers complete another clean sweep in next month’s Scottish Cup final. The 39-capped Scotland international is under contract until next summer and is expected to play on for as long as possible.

“Probably not too much that hasn’t been said before, but a remarkable player,” Rodgers admitted when asked to sum up his contribution to Celtic over the past 23 years since joining the academy set-up back in 2002. “Obviously, you see all the clips of him as a young guy, coming on at 17 years of age. And now, you see him now, this experienced man amongst the group. Again, I’m fortunate to have a player of that ability to work with.

“In 2016, there was doubt whether he was going to be here or not, but he stayed. He was brilliant for me in the first spell. Come back in the second spell, there’s maybe other players ahead of him, but he eventually grew and developed and felt the confidence and was absolutely instrumental in getting us over the line last season. And likewise this season.

“His football brain is so good. He’s a fantastic player. I see it on the pitch every day. I think the other players, he’s a great reference just for sheer quality in the games. Some of the players that are new here and he’s such a big reference for them. And to this day, he’s still one of the first ones in, eats well, rests well, sleeps well, doesn’t do silly things and is the ultimate professional.

“And a guy with such humility, he’d probably be embarrassed to be given the accolades, but he absolutely, thoroughly deserves them because he’s a winger. Any position to play that number of games and be in the position to win titles in any position is a challenge, but to be a winger at Celtic and stay the course, wow, some achievement.”