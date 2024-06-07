Rodgers has some wishes this summer

Celtic transfer business is likely to occur over the next few months.

Brendan Rodgers is wanting to add to his squad in five position this summer transfer window, it’s been claimed.

The Irishman oversaw his side’s glory in the Premiership and Scottish Cup as a double was clinched. It wasn’t a plain-sailing season though and recruitment was one of the areas that was lamented, with some shrewd moves needed in the summer.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that there are five areas of the park the Celtic boss is looking to strengthen - goalkeeper, left-back, central defence, midfield and attack. A new number one is needed after Joe Hart’s retirement, and Greg Taylor is the club’s only senior left-back.

Centre-half recruits like Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke have failed to make a sustained impact. Rodgers wants to bring in Paulo Bernardo permanently after the midfielder’s loan from Benfica and Adam Idah is a striker he is keen to land after a telling impact on loan from Norwich City.

At the back, Chris Mepham of Bournemouth is one that Rodgers is believed to have on his mind. There could be exits too and the same report states that Lagerbielke is ‘expected to go’ over the summer months. He hasn’t featured mjuch since his summer move from Elfsborg last year and watched a move to Italy fall through in January.