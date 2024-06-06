Departing Celtic star makes Toni Kroos comparison in 'incredible' Celtic statement

Joe Hart.

Celtic have cut ties with the goalkeeper this summer

Departing Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is pleased to have left on a high by winning two trophies in his final season, the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

Just like Champions League winner Toni Kroos and Real Madrid, he has ended his time with the Hoops in glorious fashion.

Celtic signed Hart back in 2021 and he went on to make 153 appearances for the Glasgow giants in all competitions.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, he has looked back on his time in Scotland and has said: “I’ve loved every minute of my career. But it felt like I finished feeling exactly the same as I have my whole life. Fit, strong and hungry. That didn’t change and that was a good feeling for me.

“The Celtic fans are incredible. Their understanding, both from a football and a human sense, touched my heart. It was a tough season, the league was a tough slog, the cup finals and I could not have written it any better.

“You talk about Toni Kroos and he’s had the ultimate and could still win the Euros. That’s Toni’s story and I could not have asked for more from mine.”

Hart will be a pundit for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany and has said: “It’s not just TV because I also feel I can give something back on the content side. I do feel I want to give back and I don’t necessarily feel coaching is for me.

“This is something that really appeals to me. It will be great to be back with Micah Richards, I’ve worked with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer before and it’s an exciting line-up. I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

Hart made 75 caps for England and has had this to say about his country’s chances: “I don’t think it’s easier to play for England now. I just know how it is. Nothing is easy. It’s not set up for you to win every time. Whether these boys win or lose, life will go on. Ultimately, you are judged as a success or failure on whether you win.

“But you can only leave a tournament with regrets if you don’t put your all in to it. It’s unfortunate that we never got it over the line but hopefully we will experience a team that can go all the way.

“There are some good teams there this time. On paper, I would put England right up there. I fully believe they are strong enough to go all the way. But predictions are so tough.”

The Shrewsbury-born man started out at local team Shrewsbury Town before Manchester City snapped him up as a youngster in 2006.

He went on to play 348 games for City altogether, as well as having loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium at Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool, Birmingham City, Torino and West Ham.

Hart signed for Burnley in 2018 and spent two years at Turf Moor before a 12-months stint at Tottenham Hotspur.