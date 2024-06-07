Former Celtic coach leaves Tottenham as he takes up new role in EFL

Brendan Rodgers and Chris Davies.

A familiar face to Celtic supporters has landed a new managerial role

Former Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies has become the new manager of Birmingham City.

He has agreed to take over the Blues and will leave his role as part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Tottenham Hotspur.

Davies, who is 39-years-old, worked as Brendan Rodgers’ number two at Celtic from 2016 to 2019 and helped them win the treble twice during his time in Scotland. He played for Reading as a youngster but had to retire at the age of just 19.

The Watford-born man subsequently delved into the coaching world and coached in the United States and New Zealand before linking up with Rodgers at Swansea City.

Davies then followed the Northern Irishman to Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City. However, he didn’t return to Celtic when Rodgers did last year and instead went to Spurs, where he has worked with the man Rodgers replaced, Postecoglou.

Birmingham City are preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. They will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the second tier which won’t be easy.

The Blues have been linked with a few names in regards to their vacancy such as Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior, Dave Challinor and Alex Neil. However, they have found their new man now.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Davies looked back on his time at Celtic with fond memories and said: "There is no city like Glasgow for its footballing intensity. You have two massive football clubs and all the historical, cultural, political, religious rivalry that exists, adding layer upon layer to it. You have to experience it to believe it. It is pure passion."

He is a coach who likes his teams to keep possession which is something he will no doubt look to take to Birmingham. He said: "Possession-based football is my core idea. I remember sitting in the stands at Watford as a kid and counting the number of times we made five passes in a row. It was not very often but I began to understand at a very young age that every time we had some continuity, something good would happen.

"I remember a bit of scorn from the older coaches towards Brendan (Rodgers) and his ideas. There were a lot of coaches who were telling their players to get on the ball and express themselves. But there is a big difference between that and a structured organisation. They are two very different things. One is off-the-cuff and the other is intentional.

"I still saw comments from opposition managers in matchday programmes almost belittling that style of play. There was one particular manager who called it academy football in his programme notes. That was the season that Swansea got promoted."