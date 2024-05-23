Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

The Celtic boss has been talking Hoops and Liverpool ahead of cup final weekend.

Brendan Rodgers can’t wait to see how Arne Slot gets on at Liverpool after tussling with him at Celtic this season - as he talks Champions League cash.

The Irishman won the Premiership again last week and now has eyes on a Hoops double when his team meet Rangers in the Scottish Cup final. He has been talking on talkSPORT pre-match on various topics, when conversation drifted towards former employers in Merseyside.

Liverpool have hired Arne Slot as head coach after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, with Rodgers facing him this season when Celtic played Feyenoord in the Champions League. Slot won in Rotterdam 2-0 but Rodgers got one back on matchday six in a 2-1 success. He expects to see much of what he saw over those two games translate to red.

He said: “I think it is transition. When someone has been at a club for so long like Jurgen, he has his stamp all over the club, the staff, the players. He and his staff will move on, one or two players will move on. There will be that transitional period but Arne’s a good guy.

“I came across him when we played Feyenoord in the Champions League this season. His teams play good football and I am sure it will be a really good fit for him. Liverpool, another of those clubs, iconic club, big history, and I am sure he will go in and do really well.”

Rodgers has also discussed the importance of booking Champions League football alongside the likes of Liverpool, with the tournament being revamped to a league format. That will see Celtic bank £30m +, as the boss is left in no doubt over how key that injection will be.

