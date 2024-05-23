Rangers and Celtic hammered by angry English pundit as Man City comparison to rivals provokes raging rant
Simon Jordan has taken a scathing pop at Rangers and Celtic in a Scottish football takedown.
The former Crystal Palace owner has been embroiled in a war of words with Scottish rock icon Sir Rod Stewart on talkSPORT. Stewart took offence to Jordan saying both Premiership clubs would struggle in the English Championship, but the opinionated pundit isn’t backing down.
Writing in his Daily Mail column, the Englishman has continued his tirade against Rangers and Celtic by comparing it to the Premier League product down south. Jordan said: “No sooner had Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy again than people were bemoaning England's top flight becoming a boring monopoly.
“It has even been suggested we are turning into the Scottish league. How can such a ridiculous and frankly unfair argument even be given oxygen? OK, we've got one side playing such an elite brand of football that it's raising the bar for everybody else, but there is so much more to the Premier League than who comes out on top.
“Arsenal were millimetres away from City and proved it by taking four points off their title rivals. It came down to tiny margins. They will undoubtedly look back with regret on that period over Christmas that saw them lose back-to-back games against West Ham and Fulham and the defeat at home by Aston Villa in the run-in, but that is what marks the Premier League out from so many other leagues around Europe ? and certainly Scotland!
“Those kind of results don't happen in a one-tier league. Celtic took 10 points off Rangers and won the title because there's no one else north of the border capable of making a challenge. That's not the case here. There is this view that the English league sneers at other leagues, but that's unfair.
“The fact is the Scottish league ? despite the inane mutterings of the Highgate-born crooner Sir Rod Stewart (right), who took a broadside at me for opining on the lack of quality in Scottish football ? doesn't have a broadcast deal of any substance, does not produce great Scottish players like it used to and there are no challengers to Celtic and Rangers, who aren't as good as they used to be either.
“With their current squads, they'd probably struggle to survive in the Championship. That's not sneering, just an accurate summation of where Scottish football is. The only reason people think the Premier League looks down on others is because it dominates the economic landscape of domestic football, with everyone else a pale imitation of what we have.”
