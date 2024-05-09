Brendan Rodgers takes charge of another derby this weekend.

A former Celtic player has gone on a blistering rant ahead of a clash with Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers has got issues with referee Willie Collum, according to Frank McAvennie, ahead of this weekend’s Celtic vs Rangers clash.

The former striker has made some eyebrow-raising claims ahead of the crucial Premiership title race match. Victory for Celtic would put them six points clear at the top of the league with two games to go while Rangers need a win by three goals or more to go top.

Collum’s role as VAR official in the last derby at Parkhead in a penalty claim incident with Abdallah Sima and Alistair Johnston was the subject of debate. It resulted in Rangers demanding for him to be removed from officiating their matches.

McAvennie has claimed that the experienced official and Celtic boss Rodgers don’t see eye-to-eye, and that any mistakes could lead to conspiracy, in a scathing rant. He told Football Insider: “Willie Collum is there and he and Brendan have got a problem with each other. He’s an experienced referee, the world is going to be watching and if he does anything that makes it look as if there are any conspiracies…

“I hope we’re talking on Monday about the football. I hope VAR has got nothing to do with it. Willie Collum likes making a spectacle of himself because he likes a headline. I’m hoping he gets the headlines for all the right reasons.

“He is a good ref. He makes a lot of mistakes. I know he’s not doing it on purpose but he has made a lot of mistakes. I just hope he is a good ref and he does it right, and I hope the people on VAR help him out.

