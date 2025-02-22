The Celtic boss has been left baffled by his side not being allowed a leveller vs Hibs.

Brendan Rodgers has lashed out after his side lost 2-1 to Hibs - accusing VAR of guesswork and blasting part of the Hoops performance terrible.

The Hoops boss has been left stunned after VAR chopped off a leveller for his side by Daizen Maeda. Celtic were under the weather in the first half and were made to pay for their sloppy start when Josh Campbell nodded in two headers before the break.

Maeda had halved the deficit but they could not find a second goal after one strike was chopped off and it makes them suffer defeat, only twice has this happened this term including this result. Rodgers said: "My take is that the official Alan Muir has had a guess at it. The linesman arguably has the best view in the stadium and he doesn't give it.

“So for that to get overturned I am assuming there is an absolute clear image of the ball being out of play. In my experience up here with VAR, you don't have all the angles and they don't have the equipment to say it was conclusively out. So you are actually viewing it from a secondary position and at that point you are then having a guess. That is the huge disappointment."

Rodgers added: “I can't deny that if we get the equaliser we are really pushing (for a winner) as in the second half we were much better. But I also have to be honest as well. We made an awful start to the game and in the first half our level was not good enough.

“This team don't have many days like that but we were certainly like that in the first half. But if we got that goal it would been a great end to the game for us."