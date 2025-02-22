Here are the player ratings from Celtic travelling away to Hibs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic suffered a shock 2-1 loss away to Hibs in the Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops faced off against a side who hadn’t lost since their last game against them and went about showing their mettle early. Josh Campbell nodded home a header inside the first few minutes to leave a Celtic side fresh off drawing with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena startled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They didn’t snap out of their malaise in the first half and Brendan Rodgers showed the squad his Celtic wrath at half-time with three substitutes. Greg Taylor, Adam Idah and Luke McCowan were all axed at the break after Campbell made it a brace for the day on half time.

Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back after Jota, Reo Hatate and Jeffrey Schlupp were all brought off the bench. Maeda thought he had pulled Celtic level but VAR intervened after deeming Alistair Johnston to be out of play with the ball when crossing into him.

Overall it was a poor performance from Celtic that has given their rivals a glimmer of hope at closing the gap in a title race that has little juice left in the tank. Here is how we rated the players in Leith after suffering a shock loss.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Couldn’t do a whole lot with either goal.

Alistair Johnston - 5/10

Celtic player ratings vs Hibs: Three howlers fall foul of Rodgers axe

Had to get closer to Boyle for the second goal. Almost a lung-bursting redemption but VAR intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Carter Vickers - 5/10

Didn’t cover himself in glory and had better games. But marshalled the threat of Bowie where he could as the Hoops defence found him difficult to cope with.

Auston Trusty - 3/10

A poor afternoon for the American international. Way out of position for the opener and played Campbell onside for the second.

Greg Taylor - 3/10

Didn’t provide any cover for Trusty in the first goal and goal comes after a cross onto his side of the pitch. Rodgers clearly didn’t like what he saw and axed him at the break.

Callum McGregor - 6/10

Didn’t track his runner particularly well for the opener. Energetic shift otherwise but not at his stellar best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Engels - 5/10

A few mishit passes and touches. An overall fairly passive shift where the Hibs midfield got on top of him.

Luke McCowan - 4/10

Perhaps the most unfortunate of the three to get subbed. Looked to provide some forward drive but not enough to spare him a Rodgers cull.

Daizen Maeda - 7/10

Best player on the park for Celtic. Stormed into life in the second half, got a goal and unfortunate not to pull things level.

Adam Idah - 3/10

A tough day for the Irishman. Was commanded by the Hibs backline and failed to make an impact on the game in the 45 minutes he played.

Some bright flashes but the impact of late didn’t quite come off in this one. Plenty of forward thrust, though.

Subs: Hatate (6), Schlupp (5), Jota (5)