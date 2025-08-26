The Parkhead boss accepts Celtic must suffer the consequences after their crushing play-off exit against Kairat Almaty

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dejected Brendan Rodgers concedes Celtic blew a golden opportunity to reach the lucrative Champions League league phase after their humiliating play-off round exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty.

The Hoops fell short in their quest to become the first Scottish team to progress to the UEFA’s premier competition proper four times in a row after losing a sudden death penalty shoot-out in Kazakhstan on a calamitous night for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did they pass up the chance of a £40 million cash boost, the Scottish champions failed to score over 210 goalless minutes over two legs against moderate opposition.

The post-match inquest is already underway and it means Rodgers’ men will drop into Friday’s Europa League draw after missing out on a place at Europe’s top table.

Celtic now face a gruelling 3,500 mile return trip back to Glasgow where they will have to recover quickly and lift themselves for the first Old Firm showdown of the season against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Reacting to the result and performance of his side on Amazon Prime Video, Rodgers admitted: “I thought overall it was a poor game if I’m honest. The pitch made it awful. We were defensively okay but just couldn’t quite make the breakthrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had good chances, especially in the second half, and in extra-time and just couldn’t quite do it and when it goes to penalties anything can happen. I’m very disappointed.

“There was plenty of endeavour there. The players worked very hard but over the two legs we’re disappointed not to have scored. Daizen’s chance at the end of normal time is that moment you’re looking for, one v one with the keeper, and to be fair the keeper has made some really good saves. He’s the hero for them in the penalty shoot-out.

“We just have to reflect on the opportunities we had and didn’t quite take and settle for the Europe League. It’s very frustrating. We showed a glimpse last season what we can do at this level. But we haven’t been able to show that over the course of these two games so it’s bitterly disappointing.

“We were on the right track last season and playing really good football so to not be in there is a huge blow for us. You have to move forward. We all know the consequence if you don’t win the tie and we wanted to be in the Champions League, we aren’t and we missed a massive opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a long journey. You’d rather be travelling having won the game but there’s not a lot you can say to the players just now. We’ll get back in the early hours of the morning and prepare for another big game on Sunday.”