Brendan Rodgers was pleased with the increase in intensity after the break as Celtic beat St. Mirren 3-0 at Parkhead on Saturday.

Celtic fans were left frustrated at half-time after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes saw the home side exert little pressure on their visitors. But the Bhoys came out swinging after the break and put St. Mirren to the sword with a clinical performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A moment of magic from Reo Hatate broke the deadlock, the midfielder curling a wonderful effort into the top corner with the outside of his boot. Kyogo Furuhashi and substitute Adam Idah then got on the scoresheet with clinical headers to cement Celtic’s place at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

“It was nothing overboard," Rodgers told Sportsound when asked about his half-time approach. "I felt in the first half we were a little bit passive in our pressing and counter-pressing. When you’re like that then, with the ball, it’s not quite so aggressive.

“We arrived into the final third on numerous occasions and didn’t keep it well enough to combine and sustain the attack. Or we arrived or tried to get in too early. It was just a case of highlighting the patience of the game and maintaining the speed of the game. Once we got the goal early in the second half, the combinations were there. It’s a great finish by Reo.

“These types of games, when the team are sat in, compact, tight and very well organised, then the first goal is absolutely critical. We got that early in the half and the players were then outstanding for the remainder. It’s a huge credit to the players. You saw an injection of speed and tempo. Everything started to connect much cleaner and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad