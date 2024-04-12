Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed Daizen Maeda will be out of action this weekend and the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

The Hoops take on St Mirren at Celtic Park as they look to keep the pace with Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. The Japan international, who has 17 caps for his country, scored at Ibrox last weekend as his side drew 3-3 with their rivals. Matt O’Riley and Adam Idah also got on the scoresheet against the Gers.

Celtic will have to make do without the attacker as they welcome St Mirren to Glasgow. Rodgers’ men could go four points clear at the summit on Saturday afternoon with Rangers due to play on Sunday away at Ross County. Maeda has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with nine goals, five of which have come in the league. He moved to Scotland back in 2021 on an initial loan deal from Yokohama F. Marinos before his switch was made permanent.

Rodgers has provided this update on his condition in his pre-game press conference: "Daizen will miss the weekend and we will just need to see. He has an injury high-up in his hamstring in his tendon and we will have to see what that looks like in the coming weeks.

"He is certainly not available for the weekend. It is one that the medical team will look at and see where that goes, then we will understand what inclusion he will have between now and the end of the season."