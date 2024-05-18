Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming Scottish Premiership clashes

Celtic have already clinched the title following their emphatic 5-0 away win at Kilmarnock last time out.

They end the 2023/24 season on Saturday afternoon as they face St Mirren at home as they prepare to lift the trophy in front of their fans.

As for Rangers, they have fallen short of their rivals once again this term as they lock horns with Hearts at Tynecastle Park on the final day. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Glasgow pair...

Former boss hails Celtic

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has hailed his former team Celtic following their title win. The Australian left the Hoops last summer to move to North London and was replaced by Brendan Rodgers.

The 58-year-old spent two years in Scotland and was a popular man at Celtic Park before his move to the Premier League. He has had this to say about his previous club claiming top spot, as per Sky Sports: “I love them mate, brilliant. Great people, great manager, great staff, great footballers, unbelievable club.

“I watched the game (against Kilmarnock) and I know, having experienced it, what it felt (like) when the final whistle went and then going back to Celtic Park later.

“It’s a pretty special place. Credit to them, it was a difficult year for Brendan and the guys but when it mattered, when it counted, they stood up and I couldn’t be happier for everyone there.”

Rangers favourite loses prediction

Graeme Souness, who played for and managed Rangers, has revealed he has lost a £10,000 bet with Celtic celebrity supporter Rod Stewart after seeing his old club lose the Old Firm derby last weekend.

He predicted the Gers to win against the Hoops but was proved wrong as they were beaten 2-1. Philippe Clement’s men have the chance to make amends in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park later this month. Souness has said, as per the Daily Mail: “A very, very bad week for me this week, given that I’m not a gambler.