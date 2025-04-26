Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The manager has been spotted giving his reaction to Celtic fans protesting against ticket prices.

Brendan Rodgers has seemingly been left miffed after a Green Brigade protest during Celtic’s clash with Dundee United.

The boss was spotted shaking his head in an instant reaction to a banner from the ultras that read ‘enjoy the fruits of our labour.’ Tangerines were thrown into the field of play, making a delay of over two minutes as players got involved in helping to clear the area in and around Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo’s goal.

It’s in protest to Dundee United hiking up ticket prices to £42 per adult. Celtic have already “raised a number of concerns with the SPFL” over a ticket promo from the hosts which allows home fans to get £10 tickets if current season ticket holders bring a friend.

Rodgers reaction to Celtic protest

Ian Crocker was on commentary duty for Sky Sports as the TV cameras picked up Rodgers shaking his head. He said initially “Tangerines aimed at the Tangerines following a hike in ticket prices for this game, a shake of the head from Brendan Rodgers as this is the last thing the players need” before adding “they have made their point, not that the boss looked too impressed by it.”

Celtic legend Chris Sutton, on co commentary duty, said; “I can understand supporters frustration with that. All it will do is drag the game out. It disrupts the rhythm of the game. Dundee United had a positive start but both sets of players could do without this.

A draw or a win is enough for Celtic to win the title mathematically. Rodgers told Sportsound pre match: "[Emotions] are pretty much the same. It's performance-based, we need and want to perform well. We've set some targets going into the last five games, we're in a brilliant position thanks to how well we've done through the course of the season.

"We dropped our standard in the league a couple of weeks ago, but you've seen the response of the players and we've lifted our standards back to where they've been a lot of the season. I don't want my players to get frustrated today. Dundee United don't give away many opportunities in the game so we need to ensure we keep to the speed in the game and if something doesn't quite come off, don't worry."