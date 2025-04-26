Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brendan Rodgers names Celtic starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice this afternoon

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee United in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice this lunchtime.

The Hoops have the chance to bask in a title party on Tayside, having known for several months now that the trophy would be retained. They have a 15-point lead and a vastly superior goal difference over Rangers at the league summit with 15 left to play for.

Rodgers’ men will be backed by a huge travelling support today and head into the game high in confidence after booking their place in the Scottish Cup final next month with a thumping 5-0 rout of St Johnstone in last weekend’s semi-final at Hampden.

Rodgers has made FOUR changes to his line-up from the shock 1-0 defeat to Saints last weekend.

What has midfielder, Callum McGregor said?

Skipper Callum McGregor knows they will need to be at their best to get the job done on Tayside after being held to a goalless draw at Tannadice earlier in the season.

“We’re excited and we’ve prepared really well,” he admitted. “The boys trained well again today, so we have a really good opportunity to go and cross the finish line.

“That will be the culmination of all the hard work that we’ve put in since pre-season. Once you get across the line, it makes everything worth it. We understand where we are and what we need to give to the game to be successful. Hopefully we can do that and get over the line.”

“The players are focused and they know what needs to be done to get over the line. Dundee United will be a hard challenge for us. They gave us a good game up there the last time and the games at Celtic Park have been tough as well, so we have to be right on the money.

“We’re coming in to the game with good momentum so we’ll aim to produce more of the same and hopefully that’ll take us across the finish line.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s encounter...

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Viljami Sinisalo; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Jota.

SUBS: Scott Bain (GK), Auston Trusty, Adam Idah, Luke McCowan, Jeffrey Schlupp, Johnny Kenny, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest Anthony Ralston.

Dundee United starting XI: (4-2-3-1)

Jack Walton; Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj, Will Ferry, Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Sam Dalby, Ruari Paton, Allan Campbell, Ross Docherty (C).

SUBS: Dave Richards (GK), Kristian Trapanovski, Louis Moult, David Babunski, Kai Fotheringham, Jort Van Der Sande, Declan Gallagher, Samuel Cleall-Harding.