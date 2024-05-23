Brendan Rodgers with James Forrest at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic.

The Celtic boss has been speaking ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final action with Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers perhaps didn’t anticipate the high Celtic performance levels James Forrest is showing right now - but he’s more than happy to have him fully firing.

The Hoops hero has enjoyed a stellar return to form on the Premiership home stretch, scoring key goals en route to title glory. It has shot him into Steve Clarke’s provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024 and Rodgers is made up to see him in the mix alongside captain Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston.

It could be a dream seven days for Forrest, with the chance to clinch a double versus Rangers in the Scottish Cup final this Saturday. A holiday might have been in need of a refund but the delight over a provisional spot on the plane to Germany is unquestioned.

Rodgers said: “Really pleased for him. Spoke to him this morning, he’s had to get his money back on that holiday he booked! Delighted for him. What I love about the Scottish boys up here, Callum, James, all those guys, I have been in other clubs with other nationalities where you get one or two of them who maybe want to pull themselves out.

“Every one of these guys are so proud to play for Scotland and for James, I could see the smile on his face. It’s brilliant for him. It’s great for Scotland as well to have someone of that talent and that quality who has hit form at the right time. Delighted for him.

“Steve knows what he will get from James. I have seen him in my first spell here where he was outstanding at club level and for the national team. He hasn’t featured over the last number of years as he’d like but what he’s shown is he has that quality required.”

When asked if he thought Forrest could get back to the levels he displayed during his first sting in charge, the boss made a nod to Jota and Liel Abada in his detailed assessment. He added: “It’s an interesting one.

“I look back over the last few years not just this year. James was an important member of the squad but maybe not the starter he once was. If you look at Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, these were guys in front of him, Jota. He still had an important part to play even if the game time wasn’t so much.

“Then we start this season where he has been on the periphery because of those players. Then when Liel moved on and Daizen got injured, new guys that were given an opportunity to come in. I always said he is a top class player.

“As the season went on and as I seen him more in training, I then need to make a decision. The decision was for the team, for us a club, I know what I am going to get from James. I get high level quality, he looks after the ball, can create and score a goal, and the deficiencies he maybe has in his game now because he’s a bit older, we have to try and deal with that in other areas.