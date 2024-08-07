Celtic fans. | AFP via Getty Images

The new Scottish Premiership season is underway for Celtic

Celtic are expecting ‘significantly higher’ earning from their next financial results in September.

The Hoops are cash-rich as they hunt for another league title this season. The Glasgow side have various different sources of revenues from income streams such as player sales, tickets and merchandise. Being in the Champions League also boosts their finances.

Celtic are one of the best supporters teams around the world as well and are reaping the rewards. In a statement to the LSE, they stated that player transfer sales have boosted their coffers. They state: "Celtic has enjoyed a strong on pitch performance in the 2023/24 football season having won the domestic double. In addition, it has enjoyed a successful year in generating gains from player trading.

“As a result of such gains and a strong end to the season from a footballing perspective, Celtic now expects earnings for the year ended 30 June 2024 will be significantly higher than previous expectations, which were formed before the conclusion of the season and prior to certain player disposals.

"Player registration valuations and player trading can and often do materially influence Celtic's financial performance in addition to trading revenue. The summer transfer window is underway and following the closure of the window and the finalisation of the year end balance sheet review, the club will then be in a position to confirm the extent of its earnings by publishing its results for the year ended 30 June 2024, in line with its usual timetable in mid-September 2024."

Celtic have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in midfielder Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Benfica last term. He caught the eye last term and has now joined full-time.

In addition, the Hoops have landed Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo from Anderlecht and Aston Villa respectively to boost their goalkeeping department. They saw Joe Hart retire and needed to bring in some replacements.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been patient on the recruitment front so far and haven’t rushed into any deals. They are waiting for the right players to become available and have until the deadline later this month to acquire more reinforcements. In terms of outings, as well as Hart, they have parted company with Sead Haksabanovic, Hyeon-gyu Oh and Benjamin Siegrist. They have joined Genk, Malmo and Rapid Bucharest respectively. These exits will have freed up space and funds to boost their financial situation.

The Hoops won their first game of the 2024/25 campaign 4-0 at home to Kilmarnock. Rodgers was pleased with the victory and said afterwards: “It was a very good performance. You wish for that.

“We had seen signs over the course of pre-season, the co-ordination in the team and how it all synchronised, and the idea is that you’re working towards that first game. So that first game today was an excellent performance.

“The game-plan was to make the game as quick as we could and use that speed and obviously to penetrate in behind – sometimes you need to speed up the game and play in front – so I’m so pleased, especially at this stage of the season.”